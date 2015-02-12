Sphynx cats: hairless and lovable

Have you ever seen a Sphynx cat? Do you know what makes a Sphynx so special? It has no fur, only skin, like you and me. This means it gets cold because it has no fur to keep it warm. People like Sphynxes because there is no fur to clean up, and they may want them because they are hypo allergenic animals. That means if you have an allergy to animals these cats won't make you sneeze. Sphynxes are mostly gray. My family has a Sphynx named Sofie. We got her because we wanted a unique cat. She is 8 years old. Sofie is very lovable. She sleeps by my feet every night.