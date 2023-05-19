Splash parks on Long Island to visit this summer

The best way to cool off during the dog days of summer is to get wet. Sprinkler and spray parks in Nassau and Suffolk are family-friendly destinations — a few pool complexes even have waterslides.

Here are the spots with just the right amount of water to keep kids cool without going in over their heads.

NASSAU COUNTY

BAY PARK

First Avenue, East Rockaway, 516-571-7245. Features A park with on-demand sprinklers and multiple playgrounds (toddlers to 12-year-olds). Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m., June 25-Labor Day. Fee Free.

BLUMENFELD FAMILY PARK

Main Street, Port Washington, 516-869-6311. Kids push large buttons to turn the water on. Three fountains go off in a timed pattern. The park also has a mushroom waterfall and dump buckets; playground areas for toddlers and older children with swings and slides. Hours 9 a.m.-9 p.m., June 18-Sept. 4; open to all. Fee Free. Town of North Hempstead residents only.

CANTIAGUE PARK

480 W. John St., Hicksville, 516-571-7056. Interactive water play area features a jungle gym with sprinklers that shoot water from ground level; pool has two large waterslides, plus a kiddie pool. Hours June 25-Labor Day. Fee Resident with Leisure Pass pays $10 adult, $6 child (13 and older must have their own Leisure Pass) and $6 for seniors; nonresident fee is $25 per adult, $20 per child. Parking $10 a car weekends and holidays for non-Nassau County residents from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

CENTENNIAL PARK

1 E. Centennial Ave., Roosevelt, 516-571-8695. Sprinklers shoot water from ground level. Hours 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Memorial Day-Labor Day. Fee Free.

COW MEADOW PARK

South Main Street near Ann Drive South, Freeport, 516-571-8685. Umbrella-like sprinklers spray water from above. Hours June 15-Labor Day. Fee Free.

EISENHOWER PARK

East Meadow, 516-572-0348. Field 2 has three playground areas including a free splash pool. There also is a large sprinkler ring with multiple spray heads, but no play equipment. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26-Sept. 4. Fee $10 parking daily for non-Nassau County residents from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

GRANT PARK

Broadway and Sheridan Avenue, Hewlett, 516-571-7821. Features playgrounds for ages 1-3, 4-8 and 9-12. The free spray area is on a large concrete pad and has overhead and ground-level sprinklers. Flip-flops or other water-resistant shoes are recommended. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 25-Labor Day. Fee Free.

LONG BEACH WATER PARKS

516-431-3890. Clark Street Playground, Clark Street and the bay; Georgia Avenue Park, Georgia Avenue and West Beech Street; and Leroy Conyers Park, Park Place and West Hudson Street. Free sprinklers and splash parks include water arches that kids can run through or under. Water sprays up from the ground. Hours Daily Memorial Day-Labor Day. Fee Free.

NORTH WOODMERE PARK

750 Hungry Harbor Rd., North Woodmere, 516-571-7800. Playground with separate areas for different age groups and an interactive sprinkler play area for kids. The swimming pool complex includes an Olympic-sized pool, two waterslides, a diving pool, a kiddie pool and a training pool. An interactive water-play area features a jungle gym with sprinklers that shoot water from ground level, sprays, water guns and wheels. Hours June 25-Labor Day. Fee Resident with Leisure Pass pays $10 adult, $6 child (13 and older must have their own Leisure Pass); nonresident fee is $25 per adult, $20 per child. Parking $10 a car weekends and holidays for nonresidents from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

REV. ARTHUR MACKEY PARK

49 Lakeside Dr., Roosevelt, 516-571-8692. Park featuring an on-demand sprinklers and playground. Hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Memorial Day weekend-Labor Day. Fee Free.

SHELL CREEK PARK

Vanderbilt Avenue and Traymore Boulevard, Island Park, 516-431-6440. Spray area with multiple sprinklers opens Memorial Day weekend; includes a playground, shuffleboard and paddleball. Fee Free.

TOBAY BEACH

Ocean Parkway, Massapequa, 516-679-3900. Interactive sprinkler park with water arches, water guns and fountains that spray up from the ground. Some parts are covered and out of the sun. Hours June 24-Sept. 4. Fee Included in $20 daily or $60 season beach entry fee for residents; no parking fee after 6 p.m. Town of Oyster Bay residents only.

WANTAGH PARK

1 King Rd., Wantagh, 516-571-7460. The swimming pool complex includes an Olympic-sized pool, two waterslides, a diving pool, a kiddie pool and a training pool. An interactive water-play area features a jungle gym with sprinklers that shoot water from ground level, sprays, water guns and wheels. Hours June 25-Labor Day. Fee Resident with Leisure Pass pays $10 adult, $6 child (13 and older must have their own Leisure Pass) and $6 for seniors; nonresident fee is $25 per adult, $20 per child. Parking $10 a car daily for nonresidents from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

SUFFOLK COUNTY

CHARLES TONER PARK

148 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset, 631-269-1122. Water arches for kids to run under and overhead sprinklers next to a rubberized playground. Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends Memorial Day-July 1, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily July 2-Labor Day, weather permitting. Town of Smithtown residents only.

GEIGER LAKE MEMORIAL PARK

Grand Boulevard, Wyandanch, 631-893-2100. Tree of Life theme with 25 play elements including a bridge, three waterslides, water cannons, a rope-climb net, bucket water dumps, a large spider and a snake water play set with spiraling slides. There’s also a water play area for smaller children. Hours 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily June 24-Sept. 4. Fee $5; Town of Babylon residents only.

HOYT FARM PARK PRESERVE

200 New Hwy., Commack, 631-543-7804, smithtownny.gov. Water arches for kids to run under and overhead sprinklers. Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily Memorial Day-Labor Day, weather permitting; Town of Smithtown residents only.

PHELPS LANE

151 Phelps Lane, North Babylon, 631-669-4654, townofbabylon.com. A swimming pool, two waterslides and an interactive spray pool featuring overhead dump buckets, water guns and a children’s pool. Includes free Wi-Fi, handicapped-accessible ramp and lounge chairs. Hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends and holidays, noon-8 p.m. weekdays June 24-Aug. 4; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily Aug, 5-Sept. 4. Fee $7, free younger than 3. Town of Babylon residents only.

ROBERTO CLEMENTE SPRAY PARK

400 Broadway Ave., Brentwood, 631-595-3715, islipny.gov. Large spray park with two zero-entry wading pool areas with a waterslide, overhead dump bucket, climbing area, water sprayers. Also a pad area for small children with water sprayers and other play features. Hours 10:30 a.m.-6:15 p.m. June 24-Sept. 3, 11 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Sept. 4. Fee $8 a person with a Town of Islip Recreation Card; $12 with proof of town residency (driver’s license); $15 nonresidents; $2 for residents with a Town Senior Recreation Card.

SHIPWRECK COVE

Bay Shore Marina, South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, 631-224-5404, islipny.gov. Large spray park with waterslides, overhead dump buckets, a climbing area with water sprayers, a zero-depth entry for small children, plus a small beach with a dock and restaurant. Hours 10 a.m.-5:45 p.m. June 24-Sept. 4. Fee $8 a person with a Town of Islip Recreation Card; $12 with proof of town residency (driver’s license); $20 for nonresidents; $2 for residents with a Town Senior Recreation Card; parking fees may apply.

SPLISH SPLASH

2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton, 631-727-3600, splishsplash.com. More than 20 waterslides, a hydromagnetic water coaster, a kiddie area, two wave pools and a lazy river. Hours May 27-Sept. 4. Check website for complete schedule. Fee $69.99; $64.99 for 48 inches and shorter and 60 and older; $30 parking. Season passes are available. Check website for discounts.

TANNER PARK

Kerrigan Road off Montauk Highway, Copiague, 631-893-2100. Small, interactive splash park with a round tree waterfall, mini waterslide and water sprouts coming up from the ground. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June 24-Sept. 4. Town of Babylon residents only, recreation permit required.

VENETIAN SHORES

Granada Parkway, off Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, nwsdy.li/venetian, 631-893-2100. Interactive spray park with a mushroom fountain, overhead dump buckets and water sprayers. Hours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily June 24-Sept. 4. Town of Babylon residents only, recreation permit required.

VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK

Moriches Road, St. James, 631-269-1122. Water arches for kids to run under and overhead sprinklers. Hours 11 a.m.-4 p.m. open weekends Memorial Day-July 1, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily July 2-Labor Day, weather permitting. Town of Smithtown residents only.