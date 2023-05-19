What to expect at Splish Splash, Adventureland and other family fun venues for the 2023 season

When Splish Splash water park opens for the season on May 27, it will fire off a proverbial splash heard ’round the Island, marking the opening of the outdoor entertainment season for many family attractions.

Here’s a sampling of what to expect at amusement areas and venues this year.

SPLISH SPLASH IN CALVERTON

Splish Splash opens on May 27 for only weekends until June 28, when the splashing happens every day through Sept. 4. Prices are $69.99 per person for adults, $64.99 for children 48 inches or shorter or seniors 65 and older, and free for children younger than 2.

INFO: 2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton; 631-727-3600, splishsplash.com.

ADVENTURELAND IN FARMINGDALE

Adventureland has added a new “Fast & Furious” arcade game, a new menu item dubbed “turbo nachos” and a new Tony’s Tavern walk-up bar this year. The arcade game has two car seats that race in front of 65-inch TVs; the enhanced nachos feature a fried base ($14.99) and the second Tony’s Tavern, next to the carousel and Whac-a-Mole game, joins the original by the Moose Market gift shop. Adventureland charges $46.99 per person for ages 2 to 24; 25 and older are $36.99 and kids younger than 2 are free. Each ticket is $5 off when purchased online. The park is open weekends and holidays through June 19, when it operates daily through Labor Day weekend before reverting to a weekend and holiday schedule.

INFO: 2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale; 631-694-6868, adventureland.us.

LONG ISLAND GAME FARM WILDLIFE PARK AND CHILDREN’S ZOO IN MANORVILLE

Holidays are doubly special this year at the Long Island Game Farm. On Father’s Day, dads get in for free, says Melinda Novak, Game Farm president. And, on July Fourth, celebrate Bobo the giraffe’s third birthday at noon. He gets a special cake and families learn how they can help save a giraffe in Africa. New at the Game Farm this year are three squirrel monkeys. The Game Farm is open every day beginning May 24 through Sept. 5, weather permitting. Admission is $24.95 per adult, $18.95 for children 3 to 11, $21.95 for seniors and free for 2 and younger.

INFO: 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville; 631-878-6644, longislandgamefarm.com.

VANDERBILT MUSEUM IN CENTERPORT

For the first time, the museum will feature an outdoor sculpture exhibition. About 20 sculptures of animals, including mythological creatures such as a three-headed dog and marine creatures, will be set on the grounds or hanging in the trees along the museum’s nature path. They’re made from salvaged materials such as rebar and wire, says museum executive director Elizabeth Wayland-Morgan. “They’re very striking pieces,” she says. The exhibit, called “Wrought Taxonomies,” will be in place through next April. It’s included with museum admission of $10 per adult, $9 seniors (age 62 plus) and students with ID, $7 for children 12 and under, and free for military & children under 2.

The museum is open Fridays through Sundays until June 24, when it will begin to be open Tuesdays through Sundays. In addition, the museum has doubled its outdoor Shakespeare Festival from two months to four months long. Performances begin in June and will include a comedy called “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare,” “The Two Gentlemen of Verona,” “Macbeth,” and “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” Shows are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and children younger than 12.

INFO: 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport; 631-854-5579, vanderbiltmuseum.org.

LONG ISLAND AQUARIUM IN RIVERHEAD

Here’s one for the grown-ups 21 and older: The Sunset Booze Cruise, which launched last summer, was so popular that the Long Island Aquarium has doubled its offerings from three runs to six for this summer. “You have a nice, full moon as you’re going down the Peconic River,” says Darlene Puntillo, marketing director. The aquarium is dividing the cruises by alcohol offerings: Rum Punch cruises on July 14 and 15, Tequila Sunrise cruises on Aug. 11 and 12, and Harvest Wine cruises on Sept. 8 and 9 — all on the aquarium’s Atlantis Explorer Tour Boat. Each cruise includes entertainment such as a steel drum player. Cost is $75 per person.

INFO: 431 E. Main St., Riverhead; 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com.

With Joann Vaglica