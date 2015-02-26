Sports in Freeport at the recreation center

Have you ever heard of the Freeport Recreation Center? It's a wonderful place for people of all ages to have fun and become healthy at the same time.

There are numerous areas for people who are interested in activities and different sports. The Rec has indoor and outdoor pools. There is also Kiddie Club, a pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds in case the parents or guardians want to rest, on any day from Monday to Friday. It is very enjoyable. The senior citizen room is for 62-year-olds and older. They hang out, play games, take classes and do fun activities. The ice rink attracts people from all over Long Island. The basketball courts are used for different sports like tennis, Zumba, basketball and much more.

There are so many different varieties of great activities to choose from. The Rec is always making new things every couple of years to make the center more beautiful. For example, the Rec just built two new playgrounds. One is jungle-themed with an awesome river raft. The new state-of-the-art gym is very popular. It overlooks the indoor pool. I hope you visit the Freeport Recreation Center one day because it is the most wonderful place ever. It is located at 130 E. Merrick Rd., Freeport. Call 516-377-2314.