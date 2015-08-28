Squishies are fun to collect

I collect Squishies. They are keychains that are squishable. I get them from a store in Plainview. They come in food shapes such as doughnuts, ice cream cones, and sushi. They also come in animals such as pandas, dolphins, and turtles. The small ones cost $4. The medium ones cost $8. The really huge ones cost $20. I have eight in my collection so far. I attach them to my backpack. These are really fun to collect. Want to find out more about them?

Go online:

sillysquishies.com