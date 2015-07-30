Stony Brook Medicine counting down to 100,000th birth

Stony Brook Medicine has launched a countdown toward the upcoming 100,000th birth of a baby (or babies, if it's a multiple birth) at Stony Brook University Hospital -- at the current pace, that's expected to occur sometime in August.

The first delivery at Stony Brook was in May 1980 and today nearly 4,000 babies are born each year at the hospital -- at the rate of approximately 10 to 20 a day. Last weekend, for instance, 34 babies were delivered -- including Brynn McCall, pictured, to mom Dana McCall of Center Moriches.

Interested in keeping track of the countdown? Visit the Stony Brook Medicine Facebook page, where people who delivered or who were delivered at Stony Brook are encouraged to share their personal stories. Expectant moms planning to deliver at Stony Brook are also encouraged to share their due dates. "Maybe they'll be the one," says Elizabeth Streich, acting director of hospital media relations. "We're trying to make it fun."