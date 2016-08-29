Stony Brook Village holding LEGO contest

If you love building with LEGO bricks, consider entering the 4th annual LEGO Building Contest & Exhibit in Stony Brook Village. Entry deadline is Monday, Sept. 5. Contestants must complete an entry form to reserve their spot; creations are required to be dropped off on Sept. 16.

All creations will then be on display at Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Educational & Cultural Center, 111 Main St. in the Stony Brook Village Center, until the LEGO Celebration event on Oct. 16, when prizes will be awarded and creations can be picked up.

All submissions must be original creations. Pre-designed kits or projects found online will not be accepted. Entry fee is $20. Visit stonybrookvillage.com for an official entry form or call 631-689-5888.