Summer basketball camp keeps the ball bouncing

Last year I went to the Back to Basics Summer Camp. It was a great place to play basketball. It is held each summer at the St. Anthony of Padua School in East Northport, and St. Philip Neri School in Northport.

There are 8 weeklong sessions held. Campers arrive at 8:30 a.m. and leave at 3 p.m. Every day includes stretching, skills stations, special activities, and morning and afternoon basketball games. If you want you can buy your lunch or bring it to camp. Every day ends with awards. This camp was started in 1997 by Jim Douglas and Sean Boylan. They wanted kids to learn about basketball and to have fun.

If you are interested in attending, visit

backtobasicsbasketball.com or call 631-754-7529. It is so worth it!