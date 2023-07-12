Drop-in day camps on Long Island for kids

This summer, kids can easily become street-art-painting, tennis-playing, rock-band-jamming pros if they go “camp hopping.”

Day camps across Long Island offer drop-in programs giving children the chance to play basketball one week and explore nature the next. Most sessions are three to five days long, concluding on Fridays, so campers who don't want to commit to a full summer session can "hop" from one camp to the next, or sign up for just one to fill some downtime.

Alisa Tan, 11, of Locust Valley, is a regular at What’s Cooking in Oyster Bay, where three-day minicamp sessions end by 1:30 p.m. Tan says, “My baking and cooking skills have gotten much better. I’m really good at using a garlic press. The classes are so much fun, but I also like that they don’t take up the whole day. After camp, I can still go to the beach or pool.”

Penelope Smith, 15, of Syosset, is taking a one-week manga digital character art class at the One River in Woodbury. She says, “I like doing character design, and making up their stories is fun for me. I appreciate that the session goes for one week because I get to do my project and finish it.”

Create a camp hopping schedule or find just one program that works for you:

WEEK 1: SCHOOL OF ROCK

Roslyn, Syosset, Huntington, Rockville Centre, Farmingdale, Sayville, Port Jefferson; , Albertson

There are seven School of Rock day camp locations on Long Island that feature similar classes. Every week, kids who are beginners as well as those who have experience playing guitar, bass, keyboard, percussion instruments or singing are welcome to become part of an all-kid rock band that concludes with a performance for parents on Fridays. All instruments are available in-house. Weekly topics range from Rock 101 to Pop Legends Camp, Songwriting and Blues.

Dorianna Gross, regional/general manager for School of Rock (Huntington, Rockville Centre, Syosset, Roslyn) says, “On Monday mornings, we talk about the kind of music we’ll be playing and divide into groups based on age and skill level since everyone learns differently.” At midmorning, the kids take a break to play outside.

Gross adds, “Some kids sign up because they love specific bands or artists and want to play like them. Others sign up with their friends so they can play together. But all kids sign up because they love music.”

Cost Starting at $450

More info schoolofrock.com

WEEK 2: ONE RIVER ART CAMP EXPERIENCE

Multiple locations: Woodbury, Port Jefferson, Manhasset

Alexandra Bender, 12, of Syosset, left and Aarya Mittal, 11, who lives in Qatar and is visiting, work in a miniature painting class, where the kids paint on 3” x 3” canvases with very fine brushes at One River School in Woodbury on June 28. Credit: Rick Kopstein

The two camp locations in Port Jefferson and Woodbury will be joined by a third opening in Manhasset on July 31. Beginners to experienced tweens and teens can sign up for a range of intensive, innovative art classes. Each one-week camp session has a different focus. Try street art, digital manga character design, concept art for gaming, illustrating for sci-fi, dragon art for younger kids, or foam crafting for costumes.

At the beginning of each week, campers talk about their goals and the process that will be involved to create their work. Every morning, campers work at long tables, side by side, for two and a half-hours. On Fridays, campers have an exhibit for the parents and talk about their work.

Founder/CEO of One River School, Matt Ross, explains, “We don’t ask kids to copy anything, so they create work that comes from their heads and their hearts. At the end of each week, I hope kids have an 'Aha' moment. They’ve tried something new, challenged themselves creatively, and feel proud of what they did.”

Cost Starting at $225

More info 150 Woodbury Rd., Woodbury, woodbury.oneriverschool.com, 516-268-3566; 5070 Nesconset Hwy., Port Jefferson, portjefferson.oneriverschool.com, 631-743-7001; 1504 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, manhasset.oneriverschool.com, 516-447-3660

WEEK 3: WHAT’S COOKING

30 E. Main St., Oyster Bay

“When we cook together, we’re like a family,” says Nadya Sprei, What’s Cooking owner. Several summer-related, three-day minicamps are offered including Pajama Party Week, A Camping We Will Go and Carnival Camp. The days begin with kids cooking a snack and lunch to eat together. They then prepare a snack to bring home and share with their families. As everyone works together, cooking tasks are delegated according to age. For instance, while a 12-year-old is grilling chicken kebabs, a 5-year-old is mixing whipped cream for dessert. All activities are carefully supervised by the staff.



Sprei adds, “When we cook together, some of the older kids like to help the younger ones. It’s amazing how connections are built during this cooking camp. The kids form friendships. It brings out the best in them.”

Cost $310

More info 516-922-2665, whatscookingny.com

WEEK 4: ROSS SUMMER SPORTS CAMP

18 Goodfriend Dr., East Hampton

Julian Cereda, 12, of NYC, participates in the Junior Knicks summer camp at the Ross Summer Sports Camp in East Hampton on June 27. Credit: James Carbone

Each week, campers can focus on tennis, basketball, soccer or a multisport program. Tennis is the most popular program. In the mornings, tennis campers do technical and fitness training, including yoga for flexibility and breathing. Tennis director Vinicius Carmo explains, “Tennis is the only sport when, during a tournament, a player can’t ask for a time out or talk to the coach. So, if things are shaky during a match or a player is losing, he or she needs to learn how to reset mentally and physically. Do self-talk.” After lunch, campers play matches.

The other three sports camps have similar formats. The mornings are about technical and fitness training. Carmo says, “For the basketball camp, we have an affiliation with the New York Knicks. So, coaches who trained or worked with that team come here and work with the campers. It brings basketball to another level of training.” In the afternoons, teams compete.

“We welcome kids at all levels,” says Carmo. “At the end of each week, I hope campers had fun, and have improved and developed skills for the game they were focused on. I hope they love their sport even more.”

Cost $1,500 for one week (price decreases with multiweek packages)

More info 631-907-5376, ross.org

WEEK 5: ROSS SUMMER CAMP IMMERSIONS

Ross Lower School campus: 739 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton

For one week, become a naturalist explorer, an actor in a show, a puppeteer, an inventor and much more.

During the first period, campers in the theater or puppetry program come up with an idea for a show. The next few days involve creating characters, designing sets and props, and writing the show’s script. It all comes together on Fridays with a performance for parents. In the Naturalist Explorer program, you’ll dive into every aspect of the natural environment. Every camp day ends with “Afternoon Adventures.” Kids do light sports and water activities, gardening, tai chi and chess. “Camp should be fun, but we also believe it’s about learning,” says director Chris Engel. “Hopefully, kids will be able to develop a skill and really love it.”

Cost $1,500 for one week (price decreases with multiweek packages)

More info 631-907-5376, ross.org

WEEK 6: MY STYLE CAMP

2-8 Haven Ave., Port Washington

As the summer turns a corner, kids can create wearable back-to-school fashions in this day camp staffed by professional designers. Owner Stacey Saltzman describes the three-day process. “On the first day of camp I divide the kids into groups based on their ages and sewing experiences. Then I ask them to talk about their personal style. I ask kids to think to themselves. Are they Bohemian and like long skirts? Are they gender-neutral and prefer a non-gender look? Are they sporty or frilly?”

After identifying each person’s style and creating fashion sketches, the kids choose patterns for sweatshirts, leggings or bell bottoms, totes, tops and accessories. Each pattern is cut to match a camper’s style. Clothing creations can include embroidery to make initials, stencils, spray painting and more. The camp concludes with a fashion show.



Cost Starting at $467

More info 209-782-7895, mystylecamp.com

WEEK 7: USDAN’S RECREATIONAL CAMP PROGRAM

185 Colonial Spring Rd., Wheatley Heights

Usdan is famous for its summer program with an emphasis on music, art, dance, and drama. However, in addition, the Recreational Camp Program is offered every week and features a little bit of everything. Each day, campers have an archery period, art sessions where they paint or work with clay, swim time in the Usdan pool, and they sit in on a live performance involving one of the arts. Performances can range from campers in the Usdan orchestra to musicians from the New York Philharmonic.

Anderson Tsang, 10, of Albertson, was a camp hopper at Usdan last summer. He’s back this summer and says, “Last year, I liked learning how to work with clay in the art session. They taught us how to connect and glue pieces of clay together to make a model. I’m glad I went to Usdan before my family vacation last summer.”

Cost $595 for one week (price decreases with multiweek packages); transportation is provided

More info 631-643-7900, usdan.org