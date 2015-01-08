Thailand visit full of fun, history

If you've never been to Thailand, you should go! I went and it was so much fun. I went there to help my dad celebrate his birthday. There are many cool things you can do.

For example, you can ride an elephant. We did and had so much fun. Also, you could go see the Tiger Cave Temple near Krabi.

The Tiger Cave Temple is located in a beautiful forest surrounded by mountains. If you can climb the more than 1,260 stairs to the mountaintop, you will be more than 2,000 feet high. It is really hard and so hot. Don't go if you're afraid of heights.

Some must-see and must-do activities are visiting flea markets and rock climbing. You can go rock climbing on huge rocks and mountains. The flea markets in Thailand sell just about everything -- food, clothing, souvenirs, bracelets, necklaces, earrings and fruits.

There is a special car called a tuk-tuk in Bangkok, Thailand. It has shiny colorful lights both inside and outside, three wheels and no windows.

It's super tiny and you can squeeze up to five people. You have to hold on to bars placed in the cars because the driver takes a lot of sharp turns.

Also, another must-see in Bangkok is the Grand Palace. It was built in 1782 and the royals lived there until 1925. The design of the palace is spectacular. It is made of real gold and the ceiling is made out of broken glass.

Inside the palace is the very famous Buddha that goes back to the 14th century.

Thailand is the most beautiful and amazing place

I have ever been to. It was heartbreaking to leave.