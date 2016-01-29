The Learning Experience for kids opens on Long Island

Celebrate the grand opening of The Learning Experience in Massapequa with the “Passport to Fun” event Saturday.

The Learning Experience is aimed at kids ages six weeks to 5 years old to help prepare them academically and socially through educational and fun programs including Yippee 4 Yoga, Movin’ N Groovin, Music 4 Me, manners and etiquette, foreign language and more.

The free event inspires children to embark on a journey while learning about new cultures by “traveling” to places including Africa, Asia, South America and more. Guests will be introduced to new, web-based platforms including videos, games, music, phonics lessons, e-books and interactive apps.

The Learning Experience is located at 5795 Merrick Rd. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit thelearningexperience.com.