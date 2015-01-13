Tiger Beat magazine still hard to beat for teen idol news

I like to read Tiger Beat magazine. It is a monthly magazine that was first published in 1965, and is still managed by the same family's publishing firm today.

I like to read this magazine because I enjoy reading about the young stars who are in the movies, on TV and who are on the radio.

The magazine has articles about the latest fashions, hair and makeup and what the stars do in their life outside of their jobs. The magazine contains posters that I like to put up in my room and quizzes I like to take.

The magazine is sold in supermarkets and in convenience stores. I look forward each month to a new issue. If you get a chance, you should try reading it, too.