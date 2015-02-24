Tin Whistle Club is going lots of places

The Tin Whistle Club is an after-school club for second-graders and older. There are seven experienced members, and four new members.

They have competed in Nassau County fairs. They have been on the Hofstra radio station, they have played at Molloy College and the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Glen Cove.

The kids know about 20 songs and they love to play the tin whistle because it is pretty easy to learn and it makes such beautiful music.

They play in concerts at their school, St. Martin de Porres Marianist School. Their teacher Ms. Mary Jo Lilly says, "We always draw attention wherever we go because none of us are Irish and we play Irish music. People are impressed by our enthusiasm."

Mr. John Holian, our principal, would like to add a thing or two.

"I think it is a wonderful opportunity to learn a unique instrument that develops the creative mind that we all have," he said.

