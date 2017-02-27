To date or not to date? We polled middle schoolers

We are middle schoolers with lots on our minds. One of the things some of us may be thinking about is dating! We wanted to find out if any kids in our school have actually asked someone out yet. Here are our results:

Yes, I have asked someone out — 34

No, I have not — 66

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kids who said no felt that middle schoolers are too young to have girlfriends or boyfriends, and that they would rather go through middle school without any relationship until high school.

Those kids who did ask some kids out said that even if kids break up with someone, you still get unlimited chances with other girls or boys. They added that they think that as you grow up it is difficult to restart again after a breakup.