Toilet training, bedwetting workshop on Long Island

A new, free series of monthly “Positive Parenting Workshops” is launching at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 in Manhasset, with the first topic focusing on toilet training, bed-wetting and other issues of interest related to children’s urological conditions.

Dr. Lane Palmer, chief of pediatric urology at Northwell Health’s Cohen Children’s Medical Center, will be the inaugural speaker for the program. “Parents can feel overwhelmed when it comes to issues such as toilet training and bed-wetting,” Palmer says. “There are some very simple techniques that can make the process go very smoothly for both the parent and the toddler.”

He’ll talk about skills parents need to handle these issues — “namely, patience,” Palmer says — and noninvasive treatment options for bed-wetting and bladder disorders that cause children to be uncoordinated in urinating.

The new series is co-hosted by North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center and Cohen Children’s Medical Center of Northwell Health, formerly the North Shore-LIJ Health System. A physician from Northwell Health will speak at each workshop and also take questions from the audience. The goal is to hold a workshop on the second Tuesday of every month.

Upcoming topics will include nutrition, vaccinations and sleeping issues. A full schedule will be announced in the near future.