'Tom Gates': It's brilliant

Have you read the book "The Brilliant World of Tom Gates" written and illustrated by Liz Pichon (Candlewick Press)? If you haven't, then read it now and your house will be full of laughter!

This story is about the daily life of a fifth-grade boy named Tom. Some of his favorite activities are doodling, playing in his band the Dog Zombies, annoying his older sister and finding creative ways to get out of doing his homework. This book is filled with hilarious drawings along with the many sticky situations Tom gets himself into. If you are a "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" fan, then this book is for you. I recommend it for kids age 9 and older. This book will keep you laughing.