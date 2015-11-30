Toys for Tots brings joy to less fortunate kids

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December, and to distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community who don’t get anything for Christmas.

The overall goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver a toy at Christmastime to a less fortunate child. It lets kids experience the joy of Christmas, to play an active role in the development of one of our nation’s most valuable resources, our kids. You can go to any store and buy a new, unopened toy. Then try and find a drop box or any Toys for Tots bin, which will always be located at your local Toys R Us. In 2013 Toys for Tots accomplished something amazing. Each child got 2.5 gifts, which is outstanding.

This program was originally created in 1947 by the U.S. Marines. More than 5,000 toys were collected and distributed. In 2013, more than 16.8 million toys were distributed! The Marines distribute millions of toys a year to the less fortunate kids in the U.S. territories. I hope that one day you can donate a toy in a Toys for Tots bin. Remember 1 toy = 1 big, happy smile.