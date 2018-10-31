LIers can trunk-or-treat at Halloween afternoon events

If you prefer trick-or-treating from trunk to trunk instead of door-to-door, check out a couple of Trunk-or-Treat events scheduled for Halloween.

The third annual Trunk-or-Treat Harvest Festival is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. outdoors at Legis. Monica R. Martinez’s office, 55 Second Ave., Brentwood, 631-853-3700. It’s also the third annual Trunk-or-Treat from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Full Gospel Assembly church, 234 Floral Park St., Islip Terrace, 631-581-5990.

Trunk-or-Treat events have mushroomed in the past few years, taking place on various dates throughout October and sponsored by churches, schools and more. Vehicle owners gather with their trunks decorated in various themes and kids trick-or-treat from car to car, with the owners handing out candy or trinkets.

The Boutis family of Nesconset, for instance, decorated their car in a Dr. Seuss theme for a Trunk-or-Treat earlier this month at Tackan Elementary School in Nesconset. It was their first time participating as vehicle owners.

“I loved it. It was so fun,” said Samantha Boutis, 39, a school psychologist with two children, Luke, 6, and Ella, 9. Boutis dressed as Horton the elephant and her husband, George, 40, a software engineer, dressed as the Cat in the Hat. They had cardboard cutouts of Thing 1 and Thing 2 for trick-or-treaters to use as a photo opportunity.

The Schweigert family of Smithtown -- which includes Brian, 40, who works in commercial real estate, Amanda, 42, a special education aide, Lillian, 10 and Ryle, 12 -- also decorated a car for the Tackan event. Their theme was "Alice in Wonderland" and Brian donned a white rabbit costume to hand out candy. "It's really a fun event," he said. "Some of the cars are really amazing."