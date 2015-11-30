Try Joe’s Crab Shack in Riverhead for great seafood

I decided to write a review of Joe’s Crab Shack because the food there is amazing and seafood is my favorite type of food. We like to go on a Monday night when it isn’t as busy. The waiters there were friendly and sadly did not dance that day because it wasn’t busy. Chris, the manager who was there when we went, said that the waiters dance when it’s crowded and they have lots of waiters working.

Joe’s Crab Shack does Claws for a Cause in April, when they sell coupons for Joe’s Crab Shack and donate the money to Autism Speaks, which raises money for autism awareness. The biggest sellers at Joe’s Crab Shack are the crab steam pots, and when we went I got a kids’ steampot, which is snow crab, corn on the cob, a potato, half a sausage, and three shrimp. When you order crab, the crab cutter you get says Stolen from Joe’s Crab Shack as a joke because people would take them home. From the time we ordered, it took about 20 minutes to get our main course (less than 10 minutes to get our appetizers). Chris told me that he wants people to know that the food is good and the waiters are friendly, and when you go there they want you to have fun. It is at 1490 Old Country Rd., Riverhead. Call 631-727-2783.