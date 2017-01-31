Tubing, go-karts, magicians — thrills at a resort

My favorite thing to do in winter is drive to Hawley, Pennsylvania, to visit Woodloch Pines Resort. Do you like tubing down a 100-foot slope? Go-kart racing against your family and friends? Attending shows and being picked to help magicians? These are just some of the things you can do at Woodloch Pines.

My favorite thing to do there is extreme snow tubing. I love it because I feel like I’m flying. I zoom down an icy, cold, snowy hill. The only bad part is that you have to carry the heavy tube up the hill.

Do you like racing on a supercool racetrack? I know I love it. Go-kart racing is a really fun and popular activity there. I love racing against my mom or dad the best.

Another fun activity for kids 9 or older is paintball. I love stepping into a metal chamber with my protective headphones and special glasses. The second I put the paintball shooter up to eye level, I press a button and, bam, dozens of tiny colorful balls shoot out.

There are also many indoor activities to do. There is a huge treehouse where you can go on adventures. There are slides, tunnels, ropes and more. My favorite part is a tube that spins. There is an art room that is open all day.

My favorite nighttime activities are the amazing shows performed by the Woodloch staff and other performers. They have magic shows, comedians and more. For example, there is a new and amazing musical with a different theme every year. One year, one of the actors asked me to go up on the stage and dance.

Finally, there are family competitions every day. “Gingerbread Wars” is a fun and competitive game that uses your art and culinary skills. I always have a blast competing whether I win or not.

Woodloch Pines is about three hours from Long Island, but it is worth the trip. It’s the best place ever for family fun.