Visit the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead

Have you ever been to the Long Island Aquarium & Exhibition Center in Riverhead? If not, you should go there. If you have already gone, you know how amazing it is.

Outside, there can be penguins, crocodiles, monkeys and a seal show. Inside, you can touch the stingrays, parrots, and sea turtles. There is a touch tank where you can touch different fish, starfish, snails and other creatures. There is a cafeteria by the seal show where you can choose from all kinds of food. You can have a birthday party at the aquarium. All of your friends can see the different creatures and have a fun time.

We think you should stop by, it is so exciting. Check their website: longislandaquarium.com, and see if they have some special programs to make your visit even better. They are located: 431 E. Main St., Riverhead. Call 631-208-9200.