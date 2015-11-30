Voyager phone case and a selfie stick

I tested out two products: The Voyager iPhone 6 Case (Pelican Progear) and Vivitar 40-inch Selfie Monopod. They are both great.

The phone case has layered protection. The phone case also has a screen protector, dust protection, and lifetime guarantee. I think the Voyager phone case is awesome. My only complaint was that the phone was hard to turn off and on with case on.

The Vivitar 40-inch Selfie Monopod includes a Bluetooth remote that you can connect to your smartphone, and allows you to take pictures and videos. It is portable. You can put your smartphone into the phone cradle to secure it, and use the remote to take pictures and or videos. It can extend to 40 inches. It is an extraordinary invention. It is fun to use. I love being able to get all my friends into the picture. Also I love how the selfie stick lets you take photos from new angles.

Ratings: 4 smiles