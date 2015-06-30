Walking on the big FAO Schwarz piano keys

Instead of playing a piano with your fingers, have you ever played a piano by walking on it? Well, if you want to walk on a piano, just go to FAO Schwarz (Fifth Avenue and 58th Street) and see its giant piano.

FAO Schwarz is a huge toy store in Manhattan. You have to take your shoes off. Then you can step on the piano. The piano is huge and every key you go on makes a sound like a real piano. You can try to do a song, too. This is like a real piano, but it's so much bigger. The people at the store will even take a picture of you on the piano. When I went, I had a bunch of fun.

With the store closing later this month, I wonder where the piano is going to end up.