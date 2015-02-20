'Wanderville' review: On a train to adventure

If you enjoy adventure books, I am 99 percent sure you will absolutely love this book: "Wanderville: On Track for Treasure," by Wendy McClure (Razorbill). It is filled with many great things, including characters you will love and some you will hate, intense moments when you can almost feel yourself with one of the characters, and much more.

In the beginning of this book, Alexander, Jack, Frances, Harold and others are trying to escape an orphanage that is not nice to kids. The sheriff in town is getting angry because some orphans keep escaping into a village that the kids themselves made and called Wanderville. On a train, they find new friends. They are pretty cool. After that, you'll just have to find out for yourself.

This book is amazing. The story has parts when you're biting your nails, and others where you feel like you could jump with joy.

RATING 4.5 smiles out of 5