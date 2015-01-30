Watching for seals at Cupsogue Beach

Need some fun in the winter? Go to Cupsogue Beach in Westhampton and watch the harbor seals come to shore. A good time to go is at low tide so you can see the harbor seals come up on the sand and rocks to sun themselves. Be sure to follow the directions on the signs posted there for the seals' safety.

If the seals are staring at you, you know you are too close. Do not interfere with them in their natural habitat. Be sure to wear warm clothes and bring a camera and binoculars.

You can also see the harbor seals diving and swimming in the water. They are so cute and have big black eyes to help them see on top of the water and underneath too.

Did you know they have a layer of fat to keep them warm in the ice cold water? You can learn a lot about seals if you watch them.

So have fun this winter but be careful not to disturb the seals by communicating with them in any way. It is located on Dune Road -- don't miss this amazing sight.