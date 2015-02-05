Water bottle fun: A puppy project

One day I had a bunch of water bottles just sitting there. Then an idea came to me.

I took one of the water bottles and took a piece of paper and glued it to the water bottle. I cut off the excess.

Then I glued beads on for eyes. I painted the nose black. Next, I took an old shoe box and cut out ears, legs, paws and a tail. I painted the ears, tail and two of the paws black. Then I glued them on. I used a marker to make dots, and there: A water bottle puppy came alive.