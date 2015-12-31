We have pen pals in Brazil, France

Our class writes to pen pals in Brazil and France. We like to learn about our pen pals’ cultures and country and we teach them about ours. We teach our pen pals how to read and write in English. They teach us about the French and Portuguese languages. We learn so much about our pen pals. We write to our pen pals every month and they write back. We have sent our pictures to our pen pals so that they can see what we look like. We have also made a book about New York and a book about our school for our pen pals. We love having friends in other countries!