We really, really love iMovie

Do you want to be a Hollywood director and actor? Well, now you can with iMovie, the spectacular movie app. People all ages love it and live it. You can create romance, horror, family stories, comedy and more. It inspires people to be directors, and it might do the same to you.

It's free on the iPad Mini. But, not so fast, it's not free on iPods, iPhones and other devices. iMovie gets the party going and never ends the movie because if you did a great job, you will be talking about it for days.

iMovie is a perfect way to get closer to your family and friends because it turns your life into a movie.

We like it because it makes us feel creative and inspired. It is a fun way to express yourself.

We think it is one of the best apps we have ever used. It makes you feel like a Hollywood director.

iMovie is also a creative way of expressing yourself. It's the best app, say lots of people. Remember, get the iMovie app. It's awesome.