Wham-O has some great sleds for the winter

Do you like sledding? We know we do. You need to check out these two cool sleds from Wham-O: Snowboogie Air Slick foam sled and Snowboogie Polar Bear Animal Tube inflatable.

We were able to use them in November when it snowed. Here is what we think of them:

Corinne wrote: The Polar Bear is a cute little inflatable. It is super-comfortable and very sturdy. I love the design — it’s adorable. The handles are big enough for any size hand. Only one person can fit on the sled at a time. It glides on the snow like a penguin. It is the best sled ever! My body does not sink into it; it supports me like a cushion. I felt like I was sitting on a cloud.

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Elysia really liked the Air Slick foam sled. She wrote: If you like to go sledding, this might be the perfect product for you. It is called the Snowboogie. The name sounds a little bit funny, but it has a super-cute design and it is super-comfortable. It also has room for two people and it glides on the snow super-well. The handles are made of foam, and when you are sledding and you need to hold the handles, they are comfy to hold on to. It glides on the snow super-fast. This is great for girls and boys. Just about perfect!

Rating: 4.5 smiles out of 5

Gina Cerulli’s fifth-grade class, Idle Hour Elementary School, Oakdale