Wheel fun: Try hockey at Rapid Fire Arena

Rapid Fire Arena in Moriches is where many of the roller hockey and dek hockey games on the East End of Long Island take place. Kids of many different ages -- as young as 5 -- play there every week. They even have adult leagues, so get your parents to put on skates and start playing, too.

Hockey is a very popular sport, and Rapid Fire is one of the best arenas around. In the spring, winter, summer and fall, you will see boys and girls practicing hockey for their next games.

I have played there myself in a dek hockey league for the past two years, and it was a lot of fun. It was there that I won my first hockey championship.

The building also has a shop for gear, an arcade and a snack booth. The arcade game, Hoop Fever, is my personal favorite. Rapid Fire Arena is a great place to play hockey and have fun with your friends.

Rapid Fire Arena, 225 Montauk Hwy., Moriches, 631-874-3633, rapidfirearena.com