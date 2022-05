Love dining out with your family but hate paying for half-eaten plates of food?

Well, good news! There are many restaurants across Long Island offering kids-eat-free promotions that go beyond pizza and fast food.

From Zim Zari California Coastal Grill and J&R's Steakhouse to Moe's, Denny's and more, here are 19 places kids can eat for free on Long Island.

App users, click on the link above to find participating LI restaurants.