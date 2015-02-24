Who gets into more trouble -- girls or boys?
Admit it, we all get in trouble from time to time, but who gets in the most trouble: boys or girls? We wanted to find out what kids in our school think so we asked them! Here are our results:
Boys get in more trouble 106
Girls get in more trouble 54
The results are in and it is clear without a doubt that we think boys get into more trouble. Why? Students think that boys do not listen, are more aggressive, and they fight (and some like to fight a lot).
We think boys have a lot more energy and they also think they can do anything. Also, boys are considered to be more impulsive and misunderstood.
We think the girls are also a lot smarter at not being caught so they may get into trouble but they are smart enough not to do it in front of someone.