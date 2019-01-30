Stay 'n Play Wiggle Box: Have a ball with this game

There is a new and exciting game, Stay 'n Play Wiggle Box (Wham-O), that I was able to try with a friend.

You strap a container snugly around your waist and try to wiggle a sort of Ping-Pong ball out of the box. There is a timer that sets for 1 minute and rings when the time is up. You have to try to get all 12 balls out of the box before your competition does. There are two containers, one red and one blue and that is how you keep track of who gets the balls out of the container first. It is a very active game, which is good because you are not just sitting around.

My friends and I played the game three times to try to get the hang of how to get the balls out of the container. We did a lot of laughing and really had fun. This game is definitely geared for all age levels — we thought anyone would have a good time playing.

Jennifer Spaccaforno’s sixth-grade English class, North Country Road Middle School, Miller Place