Youth talent search on Long Island

Calling talented and ambitious young folks, grades 1-12, to Star Shine 2015 Youth Talent Search.

The event will take place on Wednesday and Thursday at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Desired acts include singing, comedy, instrumental, storytelling, dancing, acrobatics, small band, orchestra, singing ensembles and rock bands. No lip-synching. The cost is $10.

The talent show will be held March 22. For more information call 631-207-1313. You can download the application at patchoguetheatre.com.