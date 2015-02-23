YouTube launches new app for kids

YouTube recently announced the launch of YouTube Kids, an app designed specifically with little ones in mind.

The free YouTube Kids app will launch today, initially available through Google Play, (Android phones and tablets) making it easier for children (and their parents) to find family-friendly videos. Kids will find age-appropriate videos, channels and playlists focusing on content for early literacy. The app also features parental controls, including a timer for watch time and more.

Along with family favorites from DreamWorks TV, Jim Henson TV, Mother Goose Club, Talking Tom and Friends and more, children will be able to browse channels in four different categories: Shows, Music, Learning and Explore. Families can learn about everything from spaceships to seashells, discover how-to build a model volcano, math tutorials, their favorite songs, science projects and more.

There will also be brand-new series from kids favorite channels. For example, discover new facts about dinosaurs from National Geographic Kids, learn about technology from Reading Rainbow or watch Thomas the Tank Engine leave home for the first time in 75 years to travel the world. There may even be new content from YouTube stars like Vlogbrothers and Stampylonghead.