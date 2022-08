Zumba Kids is a way for kids to play a video game and get active at the same time.

I am not much of a video game player, but my brother is, and he loves Zumba kids. A few times a week he wants to play with me.

Zumba Kids is not just a way to get active. It is a way to get healthy. Kids need at least 60 minutes of playing outside. So this is a great way in the winter to get active. Every dance move was different and easy to learn.

I give this game 4.5 smiles.