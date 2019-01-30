New Zumba class for adults lets parents work out while kids do arts and crafts, use Legos

Parents can work out while their kids do arts and crafts or build Legos during a new Zumba class being offered at the The Little Gym of Rockville Centre at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday beginning Feb. 7.

“I know as a mom, I don’t get to work out as much as I’d like because I’m with my kids all the time,” says owner Ali Murphy. This way, parents can get a class in while their kids are enjoying kid-focused activities, she says. “We’re all about kids’ activities, because we’re a Little Gym,” she says.

Each one-hour Zumba class is $20 per adult, and each child is $5. Kids must be at least 3 years old, and activities will be geared to ages 3 to 12, with kids separated into age groups, she says. Parents should sign up in advance to guarantee a spot. The Little Gym of Rockville Centre is at 298 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre. To register or for more information, call 516-764-1600 or visit thelittlegym.com/rockvillecentreny.