4 picks for Valentine's Day chocolate

Bon Bons Chocolatier stocks 30 Valentine's Day boxes to hold from a half-pound to 7 ½ pounds of chocolates. Favorites include sea-salt caramels and milk-and-dark-chocolate layered Figaro truffles. All chocolates are $34 a pound. In honor of the film "Fifty Shades of Grey" (opening Feb. 13), Bon Bons is selling milk- or dark-chocolate handcuffs (life-size but not functional); a set is $6.

19 Main St., Huntington, 631-549-1059, bonbonschocolatier.com

Serious Chocolate is taking the box of chocolate to the next level, with chocolate boxes -- that is, heart-shaped boxes made of either milk or dark chocolate. The small ($12.95) is pre-packed with four chocolates; the large (filled with 25 chocolates) is $49.99 and can be filled with any chocolate in the store -- truffles, creams, jellies, clusters.

3 W. Main St., Bay Shore, 631-328-1653, serious-chocolate.com

At Emile's Candies, little has changed since it was founded in 1954. For Valentine's Day, fill a decorative box with such old-fashioned treats as chocolate-covered molasses sponge (plain or raspberry or peanut-butter flavored), chocolate-covered buttercrunch or coconut kisses, vaguely lip-shaped chocolate-dipped morsels of shredded coconut moistened with cream.

229 Merrick Rd., Oceanside, 516-766-4402, emilescandy.net

Schwartz Candies' signature handmade caramel-bottom, chocolate-covered marshmallows are even more romantic when packed into a velvet-covered, heart-shaped box ($65 for 22 pieces, $29.50 for nine). New this year are chocolate-covered vanilla mini marshmallows; a decorative 8-ounce box is $21.95. Or try heart-decorated chocolate-covered Oreos, $29.50 a pound.

169 Voice Rd., Carle Place, 516-294-2831, schwartzcandies.com