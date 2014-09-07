Alexander Wang's Spring 2015 collection: Sneaker style

The inspiration: The genial, energetic designer Alexander Wang has in past seasons given hints of what’s on his mind with his invites. This one—a slab of black rubber—foreshadowed a line that’s all about…the sneaker.

The vibe: Sporty, sporty, sporty. Not that the models wore sneakers, mind you—they were perched atop spike heels. But the clothes themselves flirted with motifs usually associated with sneakers—perforations, tread-ish textures and patterns like lacing.

The lust-o-meter: Whether you dig sneakers (like Wang does) or not, odds are you’re going to be down with the designer’s lean, high-waist trousers, in black, with flap pockets and a chic sheen. They looked great paired with bright clingy tops and shells. There’s also a clever, tux-like bomber in black satin with buttons down the sleeve. If you are sporty, you’ll flip for Wang’s tennis whites and those minis with Fortuny pleats.

Hmmm…: Wang showed in his usual venue—a hanger on Pier 94, along the Hudson River—which was a wise choice, after making fashionistas trek to (gasp) Brooklyn last season.

Our take: We’ll follow him wherever. (We took the water taxi last season—it was a cinch.) Wang now heads up the House of Balenciaga in addition to his own line, but his casual downtown street cred remains strong.