Alexander Wang's Spring 2015 collection: Sneaker style

The Alexander Wang Spring 2015 collection is modeled during Fashion...

The Alexander Wang Spring 2015 collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in New York. Credit: AP

By Joseph V. Amodio

The inspiration:  The genial, energetic designer Alexander Wang has in past seasons given hints of what’s on his mind with his invites.  This one—a slab of black rubber—foreshadowed a line that’s all about…the sneaker.

The vibe:  Sporty, sporty, sporty.  Not that the models wore sneakers, mind you—they were perched atop spike heels. But the clothes themselves flirted with motifs usually associated with sneakers—perforations, tread-ish textures and patterns like lacing.

The lust-o-meter:  Whether you dig sneakers (like Wang does) or not, odds are you’re going to be down with the designer’s lean, high-waist trousers, in black, with flap pockets and a chic sheen. They looked great paired with bright clingy tops and shells. There’s also a clever, tux-like bomber in black satin with buttons down the sleeve. If you are sporty, you’ll flip for Wang’s tennis whites and those minis with Fortuny pleats.

Hmmm…:  Wang showed in his usual venue—a hanger on Pier 94, along the Hudson River—which was a wise choice, after making fashionistas trek to (gasp) Brooklyn last season.

Our take:  We’ll follow him wherever. (We took the water taxi last season—it was a cinch.) Wang now heads up the House of Balenciaga in addition to his own line, but his casual downtown street cred remains strong.

