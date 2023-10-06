Another Chance Thrift Store opens in Farmingville

With Another Chance Thrift Store — a new arrival in Farmingville — owner Arnold Mobley says he's committed to giving items a second life, while helping customers find what they're looking for at what he calls affordable prices.

“If we don’t have it, we will take your info and try to find it,” says Mobley.

His shop, which opened in October, sells "a little bit of everything for everyone," he adds. Customers can expect to find donated secondhand clothing of various types, styles and sizes, as well as shoes, hats, rings, watches and chains. There are also toys for kids, furniture, appliances, tools and dishware. Prices range from 25 cents to $200, with room for some negotiation for items with steeper price tags.

Mobley, who lives in the area, says he chose this storefront, which was previously a florist and once a martial arts studio, because “it’s in the heart of Farmingville." His decision to open a thrift store stems from wanting to help people obtain affordable items that they may not be able to afford new.

On the 17th of every month, all proceeds benefit the KJM Scholarship Fund, in memory of Mobley's son, Keyon Julius Richard Mobley, who died from unknown causes in June at age 20. Mobley's son was a student athlete who graduated from Sachem East High School in Farmingville. The fund was created by Mobley in July with the goal of raising at least $2,000 per school year to be given to a Sachem East senior athlete that is heading to college. Students who apply will write a small essay about a time that they overcame adversity in their lives.

The shop offers other discounts throughout the week. On Mondays, donations are accepted from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Another Chance Thrift Store, 763 Horseblock Rd., 631-457-2143