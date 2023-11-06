Baby bangs: How to style (or salvage) the intentional chop 

Many remember — with more than a bit of horror — the chop job their moms gave them back in the day, cutting those bangs w-a-y up on their foreheads. Today, a more expert (no offense mom) version of that look called “baby bangs” or “micro fringe” is having a bit of a resurgence among those who dare.

The style is far from new. Think Audrey Hepburn whose lovely sideswept clump in “Roman Holiday” was positively sweet. In 1994, Uma Thurman’s dark edgy bob with its regimented line of bangs in the movie “Pulp Fiction” was celebrated. And from the '70s through '90s those shorties messaged punk or Goth. Today, says Cosmopolitan’s deputy beauty editor Lauren Balsamo, “Micro bangs feel ‘attitude-y’ in a good way. I love that they make a statement, like wearing a bold red lip or winged liner does.” Balsamo believes current interest in the look relates to the popularity of '90s fashion. “The '90s are back so it totally makes sense that we’re seeing this style on celebs, runways and social media.”

Here's how to style the look and even salvage the 'do if you don't love the outcome.

Baby bangs: The comeback kid

(Before and after photos) Alii Walsh, 30, a Starbucks barista from Hicksville has her hair styled into a set of “baby bangs” by Anthony DeFranco, the owner of two Long Island salons. Credit: Thomas A. Ferrara

Some Long Islanders, like Alii Walsh, 30, a barista from Hicksville, are gamely embracing the style. Just a few weeks ago, Walsh went under the scissors of hairstylist Anthony DeFranco at his eponymous salon in Plainview, where the stylist lopped of her shaggy over-the-eyes bangs in two layers, the first, one-quarter inch from her hairline, the second a little longer cut into on an angle with texturizing shears.

Walsh says, “For a long time, I wore my hair in my face. The new style makes me feel fresh, young and cute. I feel like my face is way more out in the open and it’s freeing in a way.”

Recently, Andrea Imbergamo, 28, a hairstylist from Levittown had Jamie Lee Rodriguez, a barber/stylist at Hair Magicians in Wantagh, carve a high-on-the-forehead fringe in her blonde locks. She says, “I think it looks elegant and soft. Some say the style is Goth, but I think that’s sort of a misconception among people … it’s kind of timeless.” Imbergamo admits, “It’s a commitment kind of style,” but on the flip side claims it can be versatile. “You can straighten or scrunch for a different look.” She’s hoping “to inspire my clients to try new trends,” at The Salon at Ulta Beauty in Farmingdale where she works.

Caja Leshinger, 24, of Bayport loves having baby bangs. She gets her hair cut by Julia Micelli of Jemmhair in Sayville. Credit: Caja Leshinger

At Jemmhair in Sayville, owner Julia Micelli says, “I think there is an uptick in shorter bangs in general. They’re kind of a great detail to have in your haircut. When your hair is up at least there’s some hair framing your face. You still have a little style going on.” One of her clients, Caja Leshinger, 24, of Bayport who is an assistant to a literary agent, is all in. “I used to have super long hair and it totally changes my look. I express a lot of my personality through my hair,” she says, although she acknowledges her mom thinks her hairstyle is “strange.”

Beyond being fashionable, stylist/colorist and self-proclaimed bang “addict” Stephanie Huysers of Steph Paintz Hair in Bay Shore believes there are fringe benefits. “It makes everybody look younger. You lose about 10 years off your face with bangs.”

How to salvage the look

For his part, DeFranco, says the style is not for everyone.

“It’s a little more fashion forward and skews a little younger,” he explains, adding that longer, face-framing curtain bangs are significantly more popular. When it comes to the micros, he says, “I’m seeing two types — solid and short Cleopatra bangs and others that are choppy and texturized. When the short bangs are done well, it’s quite attractive. When it’s done wrong, it looks like your mother did it when you were little.”

In fact, well-knowns such as Leighton Meester, Olivia Rodrigo and Katy Perry are rocking the ‘do and the trend is raging on TikTok and social media. But warning: Some creators have shared their woeful tales of trims gone wrong. DeFranco says DIYers can make mistakes. “Sometimes, they pull the hair down in their hands before they cut it and they go too short or it’s too solid, or uneven.”

But yikes, what if you try it and hate how it looks? “Luckily, hair accessories are having a moment right now too,” says Balsamo. “If you’re having a bad bang day …. slipping on a chic headband or pinning them back with some ornate clips is an easy and stylish fix.” DeFranco advises to “leave them alone. It will only take a week or two to make them look softer.”