Bauble Bar sample sale and more fashion events this week on Long Island, in NYC

March 30-April 6

Stop by SAKS FIFTH AVENUE for the Ferragamo men's shoe trunk show featuring the spring 2015 collection, at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station; 631-350-1376.

Through April 30

Buy a HELEN FICALORA 14K Gold Sunshine Charm ($295) and 25 percent of the proceeds go to Project Sunshine supporting programs for children with medical challenges. Charms are available at her store in Bridgehampton (2487 Montauk Hwy.; 631-537-5577) and Manhattan (21 Cleveland Place; 212-219-3700).

March 31

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Artist and designer Lulu DK stops by the Clinique counter at MACY'S HERALD SQUARE, noon-3 p.m., to celebrate the limited edition cosmetics bag she designed for the line. Receive a bag, including a mini clutch and seven product samples, with your $27 or more Clinique purchase; 151 W. 34th St.; 212-695-4400. One bag per customer, while supplies last.

April 1 and 3-4

Drop by BLOOMINGDALE'S for a complimentary Nars mini-makeover during the Intensity Blush launch, April 1, at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station; 631-425-6700. On April 3-4, enjoy a sensory experience with Hermès Eau des Merveilles fragrance expert, noon-5 p.m. at Roosevelt Field; 516-873-2700.

April 3-13

BRIDAL REFLECTIONS hosts the Eve of Milady bridal trunk show featuring gowns in luxe fabrics with embroidered details, at the Massapequa salon; 3 Broadway; 516-795-2222.

April 4

Meet artist Donald Robertson, noon-3 p.m., at SEPHORA in Manhattan during the Smashbox x Donald Robertson event. Make any Smashbox purchase and receive a one-of-a-kind shopping bag created by the artist. Guests can receive a complimentary makeup application from one of four Smashbox looks exclusive to the event, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; 21-27 Ninth Ave.; 212-510-7941.

SAMPLE SALES

Bauble Bar: Big savings on fashion jewelry from the online retailer, 1-8 p.m. March 31; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 1-2 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 3, at 260 Sample Sale, 260 Fifth Ave., Manhattan; 212-725-5400.

Rent the Runway: Gently used dresses and accessories by designers Badgley Mischka, Shoshanna, Nicole Miller and many more are up to 90 percent off retail, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April 6; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 7-9; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 10-11; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 12, at 260 Sample Sale, 260 Fifth Ave., Manhattan; 212-725-5400.