Bauble Bar sample sale and more fashion events this week on Long Island, in NYC
March 30-April 6
Stop by SAKS FIFTH AVENUE for the Ferragamo men's shoe trunk show featuring the spring 2015 collection, at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station; 631-350-1376.
Through April 30
Buy a HELEN FICALORA 14K Gold Sunshine Charm ($295) and 25 percent of the proceeds go to Project Sunshine supporting programs for children with medical challenges. Charms are available at her store in Bridgehampton (2487 Montauk Hwy.; 631-537-5577) and Manhattan (21 Cleveland Place; 212-219-3700).
March 31
Artist and designer Lulu DK stops by the Clinique counter at MACY'S HERALD SQUARE, noon-3 p.m., to celebrate the limited edition cosmetics bag she designed for the line. Receive a bag, including a mini clutch and seven product samples, with your $27 or more Clinique purchase; 151 W. 34th St.; 212-695-4400. One bag per customer, while supplies last.
April 1 and 3-4
Drop by BLOOMINGDALE'S for a complimentary Nars mini-makeover during the Intensity Blush launch, April 1, at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station; 631-425-6700. On April 3-4, enjoy a sensory experience with Hermès Eau des Merveilles fragrance expert, noon-5 p.m. at Roosevelt Field; 516-873-2700.
April 3-13
BRIDAL REFLECTIONS hosts the Eve of Milady bridal trunk show featuring gowns in luxe fabrics with embroidered details, at the Massapequa salon; 3 Broadway; 516-795-2222.
April 4
Meet artist Donald Robertson, noon-3 p.m., at SEPHORA in Manhattan during the Smashbox x Donald Robertson event. Make any Smashbox purchase and receive a one-of-a-kind shopping bag created by the artist. Guests can receive a complimentary makeup application from one of four Smashbox looks exclusive to the event, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; 21-27 Ninth Ave.; 212-510-7941.
SAMPLE SALES
Bauble Bar: Big savings on fashion jewelry from the online retailer, 1-8 p.m. March 31; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 1-2 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 3, at 260 Sample Sale, 260 Fifth Ave., Manhattan; 212-725-5400.
Rent the Runway: Gently used dresses and accessories by designers Badgley Mischka, Shoshanna, Nicole Miller and many more are up to 90 percent off retail, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. April 6; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 7-9; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 10-11; and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 12, at 260 Sample Sale, 260 Fifth Ave., Manhattan; 212-725-5400.