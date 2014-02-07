Things to DoFashion and Shopping

BCBGMAXAZRIA: A look back

Models walk in the finale of the Fall 2014 BCBG...

Models walk in the finale of the Fall 2014 BCBG Max Azria collection during Fashion Week in New York, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014. Credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew

By Anne Bratskeir

The inspiration: Celebrating 25 years, the powers took a long look back in the archives and simultaneously moved forward hoping to embody the DNA of the brand but still keep it modern.

The vibe:  Easy “affordable luxury that is timeless,” said Lubov Azria backstage.  (For the record, her dream client would be Cate Blanchett, for “ her sensibility and how she plays with fashion).   One show-goer,  “Orange is the New Black” star Samira Whitley, said it best.  “I always wear BCBG.  No one had to make me wear it to the show.”

The lust-o-meter: A soft beige shearling tunic paired with wide leg culottes, a black fur high-low cape topping a Bordeaux color-blocked jumpsuit, a black peplum shirt over an A-line with a bold aqua stripe running through, an off-white rabbit-fur cape that read like a fisherman’s sweater and shearling stripes on asymmetrical skirts.

Say what?:  A gigantic striped Mongolian parka was a lot of fun but did conjure Cookie Monster.

Our take:  Tons of imaginative stuff for working women – a bit playful even -- and for gals who just want that special something extra in their wardrobes.  It’s both aspirational and attainable.

