BCBGMAXAZRIA: A look back

The inspiration: Celebrating 25 years, the powers took a long look back in the archives and simultaneously moved forward hoping to embody the DNA of the brand but still keep it modern.

The vibe: Easy “affordable luxury that is timeless,” said Lubov Azria backstage. (For the record, her dream client would be Cate Blanchett, for “ her sensibility and how she plays with fashion). One show-goer, “Orange is the New Black” star Samira Whitley, said it best. “I always wear BCBG. No one had to make me wear it to the show.”

The lust-o-meter: A soft beige shearling tunic paired with wide leg culottes, a black fur high-low cape topping a Bordeaux color-blocked jumpsuit, a black peplum shirt over an A-line with a bold aqua stripe running through, an off-white rabbit-fur cape that read like a fisherman’s sweater and shearling stripes on asymmetrical skirts.

Say what?: A gigantic striped Mongolian parka was a lot of fun but did conjure Cookie Monster.

Our take: Tons of imaginative stuff for working women – a bit playful even -- and for gals who just want that special something extra in their wardrobes. It’s both aspirational and attainable.