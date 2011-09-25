Beauty spot: Manicure mania

News on keeping your nails perfect -- and up to the minute:

The UV gel manicure is winning lots of fans. Now you can do it at home with Red Carpet Manicure's new system. Starter kits with everything you need, including a professional plug-in light or a portable battery-operated light, are $79.99 and $59.99 at select Ulta stores.

Fight those pesky flubs with Liquid Palisade from Kiesque, described as "painter's tape" for nails. You brush the fast-drying product on to keep cuticles covered, then peel it off after polishing; $22 at liquidpalisade.com.

"Stormy Weather" was created by Deborah Lippmann for Narciso Rodriquez' fall show. She calls it the "perfect granite gray" and says models were clamoring to take a bottle home. Now you can, too; $16 at select Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom and deborahlippmann.com.

Fresh from the runways, a mani to bring out your inner artist. At the recent Yigal Azrouël show, butter London created an ombré nail with three shades coming this spring: Salmon Pink, Turquoise and Pastel Pistachio. Make your own color combos now; $14 at butterlondon.com.