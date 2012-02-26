Beauty Spot: Sensitive skin

Soothe your skin with SOOTHE, new products from Rodan + Fields, all meant to help restore the skin's protective barrier. Sensitive Skin Treatment, $80, calms and reduces redness and dryness. Among other products, there's also Moisture Replenishing Cream, $53, and Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, $41; all at rodanandfields.com.

Perricone MD has added products for sensitive skin to its extensive offerings. The Hypoallergenic Collection, with soothing olive polyphenols, includes cleanser, a firming peptide complex, moisturizer and firming eye cream; from $39 to $98; all at select Sephora stores or sephora.com.

From England comes Simple, a multi-product line for women with sensitive skin. The products include facial washes and scrubs, toner, moisturizer, day and night creams, eye cream, all created without dyes, artificial perfumes or harsh irritants; priced from $5.99 to $12.99 at mass retailers, select drugstores and supermarkets.