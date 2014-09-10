Betsey Johnson dances down the runway and onto 'DWTS'

The fashion world knows Betsey Johnson for her sexy clothes and killer cartwheels -- it’s her signature move each season when she takes her bow on the runway. But now TV audiences will get to see her fancy footwork as she competes on season 19 of “Dancing With the Stars,” premiering Monday.

“It’s the most amaaaaazing, exciting time of my life -- well, next to the birth of my daughter and grandchildren,” says Johnson, 72, laughing backstage after her runway show yesterday at Lincoln Center.

Johnson, who is partnered with Tony Dovolani, will compete for the famed mirror ball trophy against the likes of former “General Hospital” hunk Antonio Sabato Jr., Olympian Lolo Jones, and celeb stoner Tommy Chong (who, at 76, is the eldest competitor).

“Tony -- he makes it all look so easy,” says Johnson, who danced with her partner -- briefly -- on the runway.

And the cartwheel? Will they add it to the choreography? “Ohhh, absolutely,” Dovolani said. “There’s no Betsey Johnson without a cartwheel. It’s gonna be a great show.”