Betsey Johnson's bridal romp

Betsey Johnson may be prepping to be a contestant on this season’s “Dancing With the Stars” -- which premieres Sept. 15 -- but she still had time to churn out a spirited collection of bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and assorted party frocks, worn by men ... women ... drag queens ... a transgender model ... former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer ... and the crowd went wild!

Entitled “Prenup,” the show resembled the most raucous wedding you’d ever want to attend, with some models walking down the aisle (that is, runway) in pairs -- two grooms, two brides ... Betsey doesn’t care, as long as you’re in love ... and in love with fashion.

As wackily wonderful as her own style can be, Johnson offered some rather pretty options for, y’know, normal folk. There was a sweet-as-you-please lavender dot bridesmaid dress (shown sheer on the runway but it’ll likely come with a slip of some kind if it's sold retail), a glistening tea-length bridal number with bell sleeves, a super-sexy sheer-white lace column gown, plus lingerie, her fab bridal footwear (these babies are flying at Betseyjohnson.com) and more.

Johnson did her signature cartwheel on the runway -- at age 72, no less -- right after she showed off some dance moves with her DWTS partner Tony Dovolani. Johnson has some interesting competition, including former “General Hospital” hunk Antonio Sabato Jr., Olympian Lolo Jones, and celeb stoner Tommy Chong (who, at 76, edges out Johnson as the eldest competitor this season). But if her dance steps are as riotous as her personality ... she’ll be cartwheeling home with that mirror ball trophy.