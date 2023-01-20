Buster Moon opens in Farmingdale with quirky gifts, collectibles for all ages 

Searching for a gift that’s fun and quirky? Head over to the new Buster Moon on Main Street in Farmingdale where each item has a bit of an edge.

“I love fun silly stuff and I didn’t think there was enough of it,” says owner MC Martin. “It’s my tendency to gravitate toward gizmos and gadgets. Everything you pick up here makes you laugh or makes you happy.”

Martin, 60, is a longtime Farmingdale resident who quit her corporate human relations job of over 30 years in New York City to try her hand at retail.

“I was looking for something different and I always wanted to work with the public,” she admits. “I’d frequent Main Street constantly because it’s really booming with a lot of restaurants but not a lot of shops. The idea is to give people something to do other than eat and drink.”

The store is bright and lively with yellow, purple and orange walls featuring displays in a retro refrigerator as well as a living room scene with a fireplace. The concept is to offer a wide variety of novelty products.

Sign up for Best Bets, your go-to planner for things to do on LI Get ready for the weekend with our picks on where to shop, dine and have fun on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“You have to have a certain sense of humor for it. Most of my stuff is not traditional. I think there’s a huge audience for this,” says Martin. “We went with an astronaut moon theme and the store is named after my late dog Buster. Our tagline is ‘Adventures in Awesomeness.’ ”

The biggest seller is the “Breaking Bad” oven mitts and pot holder set featuring Walter White on the front with the expression, “Let’s Cook” ($20). There’s also spiritual materials such as room sprays, special stones, protection candles and wands plus body scrubs.

Looking for a photo-op? Head to the back of the store and get a shot with a life-size astronaut bolted in the ground named Steve.

“You can stand behind him and put your face in the mask and take selfies,” says Martin. “He’s named after my husband.”

Each month a portion of the store spotlights different local vendors selling their wares.

“We have a man who does woodworking, a woman who does painting and others,” says Martin.

Additionally, Martin plans to hold special events such as reiki sessions and tarot card readings.

“I want people to have an experience on Main Street,” says Martin. “We want to add to what’s happening in Farmingdale in a positive way.”

Store items range from inexpensive squishy toys ($2) up to non-blue tooth speakers ($40) with all prices under $50. For kids there’s toy koi fish ($12) or a plush tooth with a pocket to leave your tooth for the tooth fairy ($15), plus unicorn Scotch tape ($7) and pens ($8).

There are decorative home items such as windup robot salt and pepper dispensers ($20) and a life-size breakfast cereal bowl candle, complete with milk and a spoon, that gives off a Fruit Loops scent ($30).

Buster Moon is located at 336 Main St., in Farmingdale. The shop is open Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday noon to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 9 p.m.; Closed Monday and Tuesday; 516-586-3345, bustermoon.com.