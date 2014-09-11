Christina Milian gets around

Christina Milian knows how to get around at New York Fashion Week -- the recording artist and all-around hottie has been spotted at Betsey Johnson, the Elle Runway Collection by Kohl’s and OK Magazine’s Eighth Annual NYFW Celebration -- and that was just on Wednesday. (Three different outfits, mind you.)

“You gotta move fast,” says Milian, laughing.

She and her sister, Liz, sat front row at Betsey Johnson, talking up Christina’s new reality show (er . . . sorry, that’s “docu-series”), “Christina Milian Turned Up,” airing on E! early next year.

So, how does she deal with the cameras always being around, shooting life with her friends and family?

“It takes some getting used to,” she admitted. “But I’m always more worried about the microphones -- if they’re turned on or not. You never know . . . so ya gotta be careful.”