'Crazy Eyes' looks crazy good

Uzo Aduba, who plays Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on the Netflix hit “Orange Is the New Black,” sat front and center at Christian Siriano’s show, dressed in anything but prison garb -- a body-skimming, pastel number. Her role as the trigger-tempered inmate “takes a lot of energy,” she said. “Suzanne is a heavy load, but one I’m not afraid to lift. I don’t hold anything back.”

The Emmy-winning actress has been spotted at several shows this season and is enjoying the fashions. “Who wouldn’t love wearing these beautiful clothes? It was so nice of Christian to lend me this dress,” she said.

Looking dramatically different from her character, she said that, on the show, makeup artists strive to make her look bad. Her makeup notes, she said, include things like “make skin look worse, no foundation, darken around the eyes.” Not the case at Fashion Week -- Crazy Eyes looked crazy good.